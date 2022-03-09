Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

APD stock opened at $218.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

