Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.86.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

