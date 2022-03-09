Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

MIMO stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks (Get Rating)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.