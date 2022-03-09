Akash Network Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $128.93 million and $1.63 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

