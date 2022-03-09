Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.90

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 579925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

