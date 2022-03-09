Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $965.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Albemarle posted sales of $829.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $141.94 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 168.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

