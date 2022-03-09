Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading 3.7% Higher

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.73. 40,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 186,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58. The firm has a market cap of C$243.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.19.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

