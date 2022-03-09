Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 20,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 761,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alector by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alector by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

