Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 753,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $9,598,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

