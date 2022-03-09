Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. 68,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,255. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $53.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

