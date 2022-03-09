Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $53.59 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback 200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

