Alliance Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 799,412 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 7,734,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

