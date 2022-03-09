Alliance Wealth Management Group Makes New $230,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,177,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,107,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $575.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock valued at $215,354,931 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

