Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.78.

AP.UN stock opened at C$46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$39.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

