Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.05. 13,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,931. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $132.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

