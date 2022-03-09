Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 26.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 248,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198,137 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 260,246 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

ATEC opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.65. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $235,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,860 shares of company stock valued at $337,376. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

