ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period.

SBIO stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $55.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64.

