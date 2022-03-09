Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.17 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1,572.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 420,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
