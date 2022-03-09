Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.17 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 1,572.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 420,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.