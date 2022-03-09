Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.09. 21,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 8,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Alumina alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.