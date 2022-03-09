Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.42

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

