Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMAL. Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 66,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.