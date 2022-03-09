AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. AMC Networks posted earnings of $2.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.