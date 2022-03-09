Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. The company had a trading volume of 219,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,899. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Amedisys by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.