American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

TAXF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,849. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.