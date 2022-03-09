American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.1%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.79 and last traded at $46.79. 33,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 7,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares during the period.

