American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $210,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $383,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,166 shares of company stock worth $9,859,500 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

