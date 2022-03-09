American International Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 95,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 24,500 shares valued at $2,523,615. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

