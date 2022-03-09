American International Group Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

