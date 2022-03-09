American International Group Inc. Sells 1,112 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

