American International Group Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

