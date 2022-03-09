American International Group Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MC stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

