American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Man Group plc raised its position in PVH by 188.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $1,331,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in PVH by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

