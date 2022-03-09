American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Public Education by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

