Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 24,800 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

