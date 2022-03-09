Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. 38,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

