Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.