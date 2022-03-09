Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cronos Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cronos Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

