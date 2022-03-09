Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.85 Million

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) to report sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $126.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $89.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $546.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,491. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

