Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to post $117.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the highest is $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $7,502,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 339,000 shares of company stock worth $12,827,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

