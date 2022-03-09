Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,747,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $14,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 1,435,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 52,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

