Analysts Expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.89. Garmin reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,458. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

