Analysts Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to report $71.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.88 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $299.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $778.00 million, a P/E ratio of -77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

