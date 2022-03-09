Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

XM stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 488,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,942,325. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.