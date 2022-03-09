Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.