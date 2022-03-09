Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,115. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

