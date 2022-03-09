Analysts Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will earn ($5.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.10).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

ALLK stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.94. Allakos has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 3,497.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 5,817.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $2,753,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

