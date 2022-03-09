Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.
Read More
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.