Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Carvana by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carvana by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

