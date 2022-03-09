Analysts Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price at $129.10

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.10.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

