Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.99%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.